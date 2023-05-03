Conning Inc. Sells 7,399 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $296.29. The company had a trading volume of 823,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,236. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.84 and its 200 day moving average is $305.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.