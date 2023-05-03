Continuum Finance Price Reaches $0.0814 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 84.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $225,580.28 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

