Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.41% of Gates Industrial worth $77,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

GTES traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. 241,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

