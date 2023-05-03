Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,870 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $133,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Perrigo by 469.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $270,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Perrigo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PRGO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. 162,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,341. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.54%.
Perrigo Profile
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
Read More
