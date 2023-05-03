Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,870 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $133,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Perrigo by 469.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $270,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perrigo Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. 162,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,341. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.