Cooke & Bieler LP Has $151.91 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 82,690 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.37% of Gentex worth $151,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex Price Performance

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,113 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 136,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

