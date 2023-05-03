Cooke & Bieler LP Has $242.14 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,891 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 2.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.67% of TE Connectivity worth $242,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.92.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.41. The stock had a trading volume of 236,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,795. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.