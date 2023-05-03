Cooke & Bieler LP Has $32.61 Million Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 375,240 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 5.53% of Stoneridge worth $32,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,869. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.