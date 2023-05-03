Cooke & Bieler LP Has $44.43 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.56% of Rush Enterprises worth $44,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Further Reading

