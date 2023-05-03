Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,184. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

