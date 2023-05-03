Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 201,959 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,959 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.30% of Allstate worth $106,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Allstate Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.80. 423,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.54. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

