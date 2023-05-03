Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 70,540 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,540 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $87,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,013,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,408 shares of company stock worth $15,563,679 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $279.75. The company had a trading volume of 239,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

