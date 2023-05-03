Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,984 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $117,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

