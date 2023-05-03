CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Price Up 39.9%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) shares traded up 39.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.14. 10,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

CooTek (Cayman) Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CooTek (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.93% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

