CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Update

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 216,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,938,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 420,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,786,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $91,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 420,194 shares in the company, valued at $78,786,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,286 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorVel Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRVL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $204.86. 40,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.77. CorVel has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $206.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.