Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 956,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $222,152 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $686.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

