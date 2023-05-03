Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,348,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 40,190,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 423,483.0 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
CTRYF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
Country Garden Company Profile
