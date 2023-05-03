Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,348,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 40,190,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 423,483.0 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

CTRYF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

