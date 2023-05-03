Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $43.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
