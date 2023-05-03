Credicorp (BAP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Credicorp Stock Down 2.8 %
Credicorp stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
