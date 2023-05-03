Credicorp (BAP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credicorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Credicorp stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

