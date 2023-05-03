Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.56 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.76 EPS.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $430.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.53 and its 200-day moving average is $452.21. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $648.95.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,600 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.