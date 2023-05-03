Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Position Boosted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 171,313 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners accounts for 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 133,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

