Critical Comparison: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 50.10% 6.07% 3.86% Kimco Realty 10.23% 1.82% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $300.07 million 12.12 $134.13 million $1.07 22.83 Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 6.65 $125.98 million $0.24 77.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimco Realty. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 102.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 383.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kimco Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 24.54%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Kimco Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.