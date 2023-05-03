Cronos Price Hits $0.0707 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $27.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00058190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

