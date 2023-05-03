Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Crown Castle has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 180.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.
Crown Castle Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $117.96 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle
In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Castle (CCI)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.