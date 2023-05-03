Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 180.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $117.96 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.66.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

