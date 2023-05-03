Crypto Snack (SNACK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $259,412.64

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $259,412.64 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

