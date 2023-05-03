Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Stock Performance

Shares of CUEN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Further Reading

