Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
