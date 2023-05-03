Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CUBI. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 1,091,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

