CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 80.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,366. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.50. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

See Also

