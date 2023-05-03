CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $10.43

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 10.43 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $41.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

CVR Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. 24,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.23 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 72.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading

