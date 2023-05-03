CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CVRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,958. CVRx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

CVRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

See Also

