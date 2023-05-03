CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

CVS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,745,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,914,000 after acquiring an additional 170,561 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 360,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

