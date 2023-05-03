CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CVS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,745,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,914,000 after acquiring an additional 170,561 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 360,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
