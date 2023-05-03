CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 534,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,001. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,341. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,718,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,347.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 423,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

