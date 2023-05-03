Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 644,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSO shares. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 55,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,803. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 73.94% and a negative net margin of 94.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Cytosorbents by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

