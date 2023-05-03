DA Davidson Weighs in on City Holding’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get City alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

City Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

CHCO opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. City has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of City by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of City by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at City

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.