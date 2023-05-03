DA Davidson Weighs in on First Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

FBNC opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.