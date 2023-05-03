Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquamarine Zurich AG purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,948,000. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

DJCO traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.20. 1,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.67. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $315.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 118.06%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DJCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

