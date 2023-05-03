Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $407.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 407 ($5.08), with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401 ($5.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 490 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 328.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The company has a market capitalization of £908.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.