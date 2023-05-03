DAO Maker Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00005741 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $269.42 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

