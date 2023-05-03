Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -2.07.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at $23,497,262.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,119.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

