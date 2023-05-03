Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 90,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,234. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Several research firms have commented on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

