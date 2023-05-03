Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 523,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

NYSE DECK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $484.91. 362,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,678. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $492.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

