Decred Price Hits $17.58 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $262.23 million and $1.18 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $17.58 or 0.00061643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00138783 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038501 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,920,490 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

