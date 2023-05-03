DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $773,100.67

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $773,100.67 and $581.81 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00138647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00060031 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00034258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00038066 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,916,260 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.