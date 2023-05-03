DEI Price Up 56.4% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $94,401.71 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00307751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012900 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

