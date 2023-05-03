Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Shares Sold by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Denali Capital Acquisition comprises about 1.3% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 210,657 shares during the last quarter.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

DECA stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

