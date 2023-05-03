Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $2,131,753. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

