DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,249,656 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $186,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 431,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. 687,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,802. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

