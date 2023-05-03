Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $16.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$7.28 by C$2.06. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.07 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 17.46%.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

TSE:CTC opened at C$310.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$321.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$292.91. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$243.18 and a twelve month high of C$425.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

