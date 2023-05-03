Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 607,933 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,933 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $150,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. 2,523,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,359,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

