Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 877,988 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,988 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.39% of Elastic worth $117,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 26.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

